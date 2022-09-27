McCutcheon student to moderate sheriff's debate

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The two candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff are preparing for a debate this week.
However, they aren't the only ones who will be taking center stage Thursday night. McCutcheon High School student, Dan Sanson will serve as the moderator for the debate between Democratic incumbent Sheriff Bob Goldsmith and Republican challenger Jason Huber.
The high school senior says his drive to attend law school and one day become a public servant himself will be helpful in the role.
Sanson took a trip to Washington D.C. over the summer, and he told News 18 that the trip increased his knowledge about government and his love of politics.
Sanson says once he heard about the opportunity, he was eager to apply.
My teacher was looking for candidates to do this, and I had some public speaking experience in the past," Sanson said. "So I thought I should try for it, and she picked me, and now I'm here."
Sanson also told News 18 he's been working with a committee to create the questions for the debate. While there are some nerves, Sanson is more focused on having a big crowd at his high school.
I'm hoping people come. I think it's going to be fun. I think it's a good experience to see," Sanson said. "For a lot of people on the south side, we don't really see a lot of it, but it's a quick drive, come out. See it. It's going to be fun."
The sheriff's debate is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at McCutcheon High School.
It's open to the public.
If you can't make it in person, News 18 will also be broadcasting the debate live in partnership with the League of Women Voters.