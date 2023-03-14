McCutcheon Middle School Dance Team wins State Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Your local McCutcheon Middle School Dance Team are officially State Champions. This past weekend students from Wea Ridge, Southwestern and Wainwright Middle Schools competed to win their title.
The three Middle Schools used to compete separately. This year they tried something different and combined the three teams to make a McCutcheon team.
The girls competed in the Indiana High School Dance Team Association's State Championship in the Junior High A division. Hip Hop and Jazz were the two categories in the division. The team was the grand champions in Hip Hop and 2nd place in Jazz.
At Regionals the week before they placed 2nd and 3rd, but when it came to the biggest competition of all they elevated their game.
"The relationships you get with all these dancers." Coach Haley Rhine says about her favorite part of leading the team," I've had dancers from sixth grade and then obviously on to McCutcheon and you can see them dance and you can see them all the way through their senior year. The Relationship is something you not only see as a dancer, you see them excel in their classes, you see them excel in the community."
Rhine also said that the main focus on each competition wasn't necessarily to win but to improve. She says the improvement she's seen throughout the year has been incredible.