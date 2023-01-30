McAllister Winter Market returns through beginning of spring

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was unclear if the McAllister Winter Market would be coming back in the year 2023, but it was recently announced you can attend three more before spring.
The first market back in November 2022 had only a couple vendors, but each market held more and more vendors, allowing the market to continue into 2023.
The whole idea is to keep the ability to have a farmers market type event even when the temperatures are low outside.
Program Director Tyler Laufman explains his thought process in coming up with the Market," With the weather getting colder, everybody wanting to stay inside, what can we offer folks. What opportunities can we offer them to, not only get out, but support local and kinda take care of their needs that way".
There's three more chances in 2023 to attend this market, being in February, March and the last one in April.
The last event in April will be followed by their Spring Celebration event- we'll have more to come on that event in the following months.
Those wanting to be a Vendor are encouraged to call or email McAllister.
