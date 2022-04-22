McAllister Center kicks on the annual Spring Celebration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Parks Department is gearing up for their annual Spring Celebration.
The multi-event spring celebration is held at the McAllister Recreation Center on 20th Street. There will be an egg hunt, food trucks, a live DJ, and many more family-friendly spring-time activities.
All week, the McAllister Center's very own Melvin the Bunny has been working hard to drum up excitement for the event. McAllister Center program coordinator Tyler Laufman said it's a great event, but the place is even greater.
Getting folks here is kind of an opportunity to help us promote different things that we offer. Many, many youth programs for kids aged 4 all the way up to 12," Laufman said. "Of course we have camps all the way throughout the year. We like to think here at the center that we do a pretty good job offering things for the community. This is just sort of an opportunity for them to see it with their own eyes."
The Spring Celebration starts at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and runs until 2 p.m. There will be three different egg hunt groups based on age. The weather looks to be perfect for some family fun at the McAllister center Saturday morning.