Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June, 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo..Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

MatchBOX hosts first block party in Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
MatchBOX Block Party

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — MatchBOX Coworking Studio in Lafayette brought their first fundraising block party to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday.

The event raised money from 6 to 10 p.m. to expand MatchBOX's programs for locals who want help starting and running their own businesses. The nonprofit saw over 100 attendees Saturday evening. 

A local DJ and band provided entertainment while local eateries kept everyone fed. 

One of the programs that will be supported by the funds raised is their 6-week course on how to start a business for beginners.

"It's important for everyone to remember to celebrate the hard work that they've done, right? Like, we've been through a lot," Juliana Casavan, MatchBOX Director of Operations, said. "The local businesses, downtown businesses, have been through a lot over the past couple of years. And I think knowing that they have support, they have a community and they have people who want to support them and celebrate them is really important."

The money from the block party will also provide scholarship funding for members who might not be able to afford their $99 a month fee.

"We recognize that (the $99 a month fee) might not be attainable for everyone," Casavan said. "Access is really important to us, so we also have scholarship rates for people to be able to get membership. We give away free memberships often. We try to continue to subsidize our programs and our membership so that anyone in the community that needs those resources can come."

If you missed out on the event, there's still hope.  

Casavan said with the success of tonight's festivities, MatchBOX will likely make the block party an annual event. 

