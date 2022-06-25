MatchBOX hosts first block party in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — MatchBOX Coworking Studio in Lafayette brought their first fundraising block party to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday.
The event raised money from 6 to 10 p.m. to expand MatchBOX's programs for locals who want help starting and running their own businesses. The nonprofit saw over 100 attendees Saturday evening.
A local DJ and band provided entertainment while local eateries kept everyone fed.
One of the programs that will be supported by the funds raised is their 6-week course on how to start a business for beginners.
"It's important for everyone to remember to celebrate the hard work that they've done, right? Like, we've been through a lot," Juliana Casavan, MatchBOX Director of Operations, said. "The local businesses, downtown businesses, have been through a lot over the past couple of years. And I think knowing that they have support, they have a community and they have people who want to support them and celebrate them is really important."
The money from the block party will also provide scholarship funding for members who might not be able to afford their $99 a month fee.
"We recognize that (the $99 a month fee) might not be attainable for everyone," Casavan said. "Access is really important to us, so we also have scholarship rates for people to be able to get membership. We give away free memberships often. We try to continue to subsidize our programs and our membership so that anyone in the community that needs those resources can come."
If you missed out on the event, there's still hope.
Casavan said with the success of tonight's festivities, MatchBOX will likely make the block party an annual event.