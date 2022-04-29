Mary Lou Donuts opens its second location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After more than 60 years operating its iconic shop on Fourth Street in Lafayette, Mary Lou Donuts is officially open at its second location.
The brand new location is over on Commerce Drive in Lafayette by Walmart. The entire Mary Lou Donuts staff was on hand, making sure the grand opening goes smoothly.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected plans back in 2020, but the company kept the vision for the new location alive. Jeff Waldon has been the owner since 2017. He said seeing the community support makes it all worth it.
It was here long before I got here; and it will actually be here long after I'm gone. I think it's just one of those staples in this town, there are several, that when people come back to town they just have to visit," Waldon said.
Mary Lou Donuts will be open Monday through Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. To help staff transition at the new site, the 4th Street will be closed again on Saturday.