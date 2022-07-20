Marquis de Lafayette Fountain flowing again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A piece of Tippecanoe County history is flowing again.
The Marquis de Lafayette Fountain by the courthouse is operational after two years of restoration.
The restoration began in 2018 with new plumbing. In 2020, it was time to put a new finish on the bowl.
Commissioner Tracy Brown said that weather conditions made it difficult to get it refinished. However, he said it was important to make sure the piece of history was restored correctly.
"It's the story of where our community came from, where its initial settlers came from, and we've always had the aim with the courthouse square to be able to preserve that for many, many generations to come," Brown said.
Brown also told News 18 that things like this can continue to educate others about the area's history.
"That history is our heritage," Brown said. "It's the story of our community, and its difficult to pass along to the next generation solely through books."
The fountain dates back to 1887.
It honors local historical figures, early settlers, and Tippecanoe County soldiers.