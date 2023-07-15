 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Man stabs grandmother multiple times, arrested for battery

  • 0
Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey Mugshot

21-year-old Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey is preliminarily charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery for allegedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times Saturday night in a home in Carroll County. He was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man sits in the Carroll County Jail Saturday night after stabbing his grandmother and sending her to the hospital.

According to a news release from Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Darron Giancola, just before 6:30 p.m., Deputies and Carroll County EMS were sent to an address in Ockley. The caller said a 21-year-old man had attacked his 58-year-old grandmother and run from the home.

Giancola writes first responders confirmed the 58-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. Carroll County Deputies then found the 21-year-old grandson, Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey, and arrested him.

The grandmother was transported to a Lafayette Hospital.

Lindsey was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

The Delphi Police Department also assisted. 

