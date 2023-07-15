Man stabs grandmother multiple times, arrested for battery

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man sits in the Carroll County Jail Saturday night after stabbing his grandmother and sending her to the hospital.
According to a news release from Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Darron Giancola, just before 6:30 p.m., Deputies and Carroll County EMS were sent to an address in Ockley. The caller said a 21-year-old man had attacked his 58-year-old grandmother and run from the home.
Giancola writes first responders confirmed the 58-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. Carroll County Deputies then found the 21-year-old grandson, Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey, and arrested him.
The grandmother was transported to a Lafayette Hospital.
Lindsey was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.
The Delphi Police Department also assisted.