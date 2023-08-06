Man shot in robbery gone wrong identified, autopsy to come

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a news release, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello writes the man shot in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Lafayette on Friday is 21-year-old Jordan Angel Lee Loveall of Lafayette. His autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
As News 18 has previously reported, two suspects were arrested for felony murder and brought to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
The suspects are 21-year-old David Trevino from Friona, Texas, and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez from Harford, Texas.
By the time they arrived, they found Loveall with gunshot wounds.
Officials said the victim agreed to meet with the suspects to purchase illegal narcotics.
However, during the meeting, Trevino and Suarez attempted to rob Loveall, and shots were fired.