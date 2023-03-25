Man pinned under van, pronounced dead

KENTLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — A Kentland man is dead after trying to stop his car from rolling away Friday afternoon.
59-year-old Richard Williams was pinned under his van and pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.
In a news release sent Saturday morning by the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Cothran wrote Williams had pulled his van into his property and gone to secure a gate. The van had a gear malfunction and began rolling backwards.
According to the news release, it appears Williams had gone behind the van to try to stop it from rolling into the road. But, the sheriff's office said, in an unknown series of events, Williams was pinned underneath his van.
The 9-1-1 call came in just after 4 p.m.