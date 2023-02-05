Man dead after early-morning shooting at apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman tells News 18 a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at Pheasant Run apartments early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call near Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run Drive around 12:45 a.m.
Hartman said this looks like a targeted shooting and the investigation is active. No arrests have been made.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says she found out about the death around 3 a.m. She said they are working to identify the man who died, she said he looks to be in his 20s. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the Coroner's Office is treating this case as a homicide investigation.