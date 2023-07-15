Man charged with attempted murder, stabbed grandmother multiple times

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett said a man is preliminarily charged with attempted murder as he sits in the Carroll County Jail Saturday night after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and sending her to the hospital.
According to a news release from Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Darron Giancola, just before 6:30 p.m., Deputies and Carroll County EMS were sent to an address in Ockley. The caller said a 21-year-old man had attacked his 58-year-old grandmother and run from the home.
Giancola writes first responders confirmed the 58-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. Carroll County Deputies then found the 21-year-old grandson, Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey, and arrested him.
The grandmother was transported to a Lafayette Hospital, Liggett said she was brought to the Intensive Care Unit.
Lindsey was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. The preliminary charge of attempted murder was added after his booking.
The Delphi Police Department also assisted in the investigation.