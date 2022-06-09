Madison Township Fire Chief receives Meritorious Service Award

MULBERRY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Madison Township fire chief received a Meritorious Service Award this evening from the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal for his outstanding service to the community.
Chief Thomas Smith has been serving the Madison Township Fire Department for 37 years, and has worked many weekends and long hours to ensure that operations run smoothly.
Several of his friends and family members were in attendance to celebrate his achievements. Chief Smith told News 18 that it's the teamwork between his crew that makes the difference.
It's not a me, it's a we, it takes everybody on the department, all of our surrounding people to make this all happen," Smith said. "So, it reflects on how well we do our job, and reflects on what I do here."
Chief Smith also said that it's his enjoyment for the department that's kept him working.
"Not everybody can go to the wrecks that we have, and the fires that we have," Smith said. "It's also to help protect our community, and basically to serve something that I like to do."
Chief Smith comes from a family of firefighters, and two of his sons have also served with Madison Township Fire Department.
Thomas' son, Allen, has been serving the department for 23 years.
His brother, Kent, also served for 25 years before retiring.