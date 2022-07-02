Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening.
Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora.
Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building during the fire. The structure serves as a machine shop with equipment inside.
One person was treated for heat exhaustion in an ambulance at the scene.
The Carroll County Fire Department was assisted by 7 Carroll County Departments, Cass County and Clinton County.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As of publication of this article, the fire has yet to be put out.