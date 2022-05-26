LUM's 5th Quarter Summer Learning Program is back

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you have little ones at home, and are looking for a summer enrichment program, Lafayette Urban Ministries may just have the solution.
News 18 tells us how you can participate and keep your kids on track educationally for the next school year.
"It's not just sitting in front of a screen; it's social interaction, it's caring adults, it's all that pouring into these kids all summer long," said LUM Executive Director, Wes Tillett.
Lafayette Urban Ministry's annual 5th Quarter Summer Learning Program is officially back in session. The program is dedicated to closing the academic achievement gap for students by providing them with enrichment during the summer season. 5th Quarter is available to children from grades Pre-K to 6th grade.
"The 5th Quarter Summer Learning Program is put in place to really reduce the summer slide. And summer slide sounds fun, but it's not. It's the slide that you get from where you were in reading and math at the start of the summer to where you actually end up at the end of the summer," Tillett said. "So if you don't practice any reading or math, those skills really decline as the summer goes on. The 5th Quarter Summer Learning Program keeps kids engaged in reading and math and a whole host of other things so that they're at the average or even above, coming out of the summer."
This program is on a sliding pay scale, which allows people of diverse socio-economic backgrounds to join.
"I'm excited about it because for low income kids in particular, that summer slide is even more pronounced," Tillett said. "So the 5th Quarter Summer Learning Program gives an opportunity for kids to be truly engaged all day long. They're taking field trips, they're having different people come in, they're feeding the guinea pigs, they're petting the dog, and they're learning."
The program is offered Monday through Friday during summer recess from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. LUM also relies on the generosity of its many screened volunteers and community donations.
