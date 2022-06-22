LUM providing resources to unhoused amid heatwave

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The current heatwave in Greater Lafayette can be challenging for people without adequate shelter. News 18 spoke with some folks at Lafayette Urban Ministry about the challenges those experiencing homelessness can face in extreme weather, or not.
"It didn't matter if it was hot or cold. It was always a bad experience to be out, you know, in the elements with nowhere to go," LUM after school teacher, Patrick Renfroe, who once experienced homelessness, said.
That's why Lafayette Urban Ministry has a cooling center in their Lafayette office lobby at 420 N 4th Street. It's open to anyone who wants to cool off and get something to drink.
There is also an air-conditioned 44 bed emergency shelter open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. It has been at full capacity for a while now.
"We have had to turn some people away, men in particular" LUM Executive Director West Tillett said. "We still have a few spaces for women ... There's definitely a correlation between extreme weather and the services we provide. Because, if you don't have adequate shelter you need a place to get in away from extreme heat."
"Most people didn't want you in their environment [as someone experiencing homelessness]," Renfroe said. "You have people with health issues, a lot of older people is homeless," Renfroe said.
Renfroe estimates about 200 people in the Lafayette area are unsheltered each night. As News 18 has previously reported, spending long amounts of time in excessive heat can lead to heat illness, which can result in multi-system organ dysfunction and even death if untreated.
"For their long-term health, long term safety, these kinds of services are absolutely essential," Tillett said.
However, being unhoused can also have a negative impact on one's mental health.
"Everybody wants to be wanted, and they might say they don't care, but that's not true," Renfroe said. "Everybody wants to be wanted by somebody and be accepted. And so for a person not to be accepted, and to not be wanted, it can do something to your self-esteem."
Tillett said even though they may not have space for everyone who needs it, LUM can reach out to community partners and help people find a place to stay out of the heat.