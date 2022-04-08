 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY...

Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will
result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing
Saturday night along with widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

LUM celebrates its 50th Anniversary

  • 0
LUM 50th Anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Urban Ministries celebrated 50 years of service to the community Friday.

People packed the Long Center for the celebration, and were greeted with a night consisting of presentations and musical performances.

They all centered around LUM's work over the past five decades. That includes it's homeless shelter, LUM camp and Jubilee Christmas. Board President Chuck Anderson is confident LUM will continue to serve the community for decades to come.

"We're always going to have our poor and we're always going to have those people who are down on their luck. This organization does a great job of meeting those needs and helping those people to get their lives back," Anderson told News 18.

Tickets for the event were $50, and 100% of the proceeds are going to LUM's Good Samaritan Fund; an emergency financial assistance fund for local families.

Tags

Recommended for you