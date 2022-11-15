LUM annual Turkey Trot returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community.
Lafayette Urban Ministry's Annual Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m.
The event has a new location at Connection Point Church where participants will trot in the Cattail Trail Loop and Celery Bog Nature Area.
Turkey Trot Director Josh Prokopy shares his biggest tip for preparing for the occasion.
"It's a great idea to register early, on sight you know there could be lines and it's just you know more of a hassle," Prokopy said. "It's very easy to register early and we also offer two days of packet pick-up before the race. So you could come get your bibs and t-shirts and all that. You can come in on Tuesday or Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at LUM."
Propkopy also says that not only is the event competitive, but it's also meant to be a fun event as well.
"We try and make this a very fun event. So some people are going to run this as a very serious race and that's fine and we encourage that," he said. "But we also encourage people to bring their dogs and their strollers, dress up in a costume, put on your turkey hat. You know, wear your tutu whatever you want. Whatever makes you happy and enjoy the day more."
All the proceeds from the event will go towards aiding the Lafayette Urban Ministry's programs as they try to bring hope to those in need.
To register for this event, click HERE.