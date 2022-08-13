LTHC Homeless Services holds 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LTHC Homeless Services and VFW Post 1154 teamed up to host their first 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride Saturday afternoon.
Veterans and non-veteran bikers got their motorcycles out to ride across the Greater Lafayette area, in efforts to raise awareness about veteran homelessness.
Then at 4 p.m., participants gathered at the VFW for an after ride party, where they enjoyed free food, raffles, and socializing with friends and family. LTHC Homeless Services CEO, Jennifer Layton said that events like these get lots of support from the community.
"Our hope with every fundraising event is that it gets bigger and raises additional dollars," Layton said. "We're here to end homelessness for people in our community, and we can only do that with the help of our community to raise additional funds. Because we can end homelessness for people, but it's expensive. So we do need folks in our community to help us financially, and this is great way to do that and support the effort."
Layton also says no veteran should be experiencing homelessness.
"It's been a really really hard time for everyone experiencing homelessness, but those that are veterans, they really do deserve better. This ride raises funds to help us help those who need housing," Layton said.
VFW Post 1154 will also be hosting the 4th Annual POW MIA Poker Run on September 17th. That event will also have a motorcycle ride beginning at 1 p.m. Other activities include door prizes, raffles, and live entertainment.