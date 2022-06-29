LPD hosts block party at Cambridge Estates

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police helped Cambridge Estates residents enjoy some fun and games Wednesday afternoon.
Officers of the Lafayette Police Department hosted a block party to interact with the neighborhood. Activities included a cookout, a food truck, music and dancing.
LPD also interacted with the kids by handing out footballs, basketballs, stickers, and frisbees.
Officer Jason Schatzer told News 18 that he hopes that kids see the positive side of being a police officer.
"We want to let the citizens out here know that we're here to serve the kids and the community and have a good time," Schatzer said. "We want to let the kids out here see something positive and we want to continue doing positive things out here."
State Rep. Sheila Klinker also made an appearance at the cookout.
This is also the second year the cookout has taken place.
LPD says they hope to do it again for years to come.