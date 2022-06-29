 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

LPD hosts block party at Cambridge Estates

  • Updated
  • 0
DJ and police officers at cookout

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police helped Cambridge Estates residents enjoy some fun and games Wednesday afternoon.

Officers of the Lafayette Police Department hosted a block party to interact with the neighborhood. Activities included a cookout, a food truck, music and dancing.

LPD also interacted with the kids by handing out footballs, basketballs, stickers, and frisbees.

Officer Jason Schatzer told News 18 that he hopes that kids see the positive side of being a police officer.

"We want to let the citizens out here know that we're here to serve the kids and the community and have a good time," Schatzer said. "We want to let the kids out here see something positive and we want to continue doing positive things out here."

State Rep. Sheila Klinker also made an appearance at the cookout.

This is also the second year the cookout has taken place.

LPD says they hope to do it again for years to come.

