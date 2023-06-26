Locomotive fire closes railway, none injured

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire was quickly put out after smoke from a locomotive fire could be seen billowing in the sky near a rail yard off State Road 38 East and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lafayette Monday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the fire.
At about 12:40 p.m. Lafayette Fire was dispatched to what was thought to be a tanker on fire. When crews arrived, they discovered only the train engine was on fire. Norfolk Southern Railway crews had shut off the fuel to the locomotive before firefighters arrived.
Crews then extinguished the fire in the engine compartment. The blaze was put out in about ten minutes, and the locomotive was moved off the train tracks so rail traffic could begin again.
"Norfolk [Southern] said that they thought it was the cover to the oil pump inside the engine compartment that blew off, and that's what fueled the fire," Lafayette Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Perior said.
The locomotive that caught fire will be out of commission.