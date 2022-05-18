Local veterans share emotional experience during Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFI) — News 18 had the privilege to be alongside local veterans as they got the chance to tour our nation's capitol.
The veterans took part in the 2022 Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Tuesday. It was the first flight in nearly five years.
News 18's Samantha Thieke was there and caught up with two veterans she spoke with before the trip. They shared what it was like to finally "come home".
"It's like I've found a lost brother," said U.S. Airforce Veteran Leon Mays. "He was a good guy."
News 18 first spoke with Mays back in April. The Vietnam Veteran had one goal to achieve on the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
"There you are Mitch," said Mays as he pointed to the Vietnam Veteran Memorial. "I've found your name."
Mays' brother-in-law, Mitchell Magee Jr., was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
"When I put my hand on his name it's like he's with me," Mays said.
The experience was also emotional for U.S. Army Veteran Larry Whitty.
He and Mays became good friends after moving to the Indiana Veterans Home.
"This is more than I could have ever expected," said Whitty, who also served in Vietnam. "It's just so beautiful and peaceful."
Whitty said he's forever grateful for the experience.
"My expectations have just been overwhelmed, really with humility for everything," Whitty added.
Mays said it's changed his life forever.
"It's like I'm home, said Mays. "I'm home now."
