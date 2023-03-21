Local students participating in the Indianapolis 500 mobile study trip

TIPPECANOE/BENTON COUNTY Ind. (WLFI) — The 500 Festival has selected schools to be a part of a mobile study trip for the Indianapolis 500 Education Program.
Otterbein Elementary in Benton County, and West Lafayette Intermediate in Tippecanoe County have both been chosen as participants in the program.
The 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization built to hold enriching events and programs in connection with the Indianapolis 500.
These mobile trips help immerse schools not close to Indy into the 500. The trips are for all fourth grade classes at the schools selected. This is because their curriculum touches a lot on Indiana history and the Indianapolis 500 is just that.
Schools all over the state had the opportunity to apply. Both West Lafayette Intermediate and Otterbein Elementary were chosen randomly in a lottery style.
"We take five lessons with us and so kids are able to still get that hands on experience that they would have if they were coming to the speedway," says 500 Festival Program and Event Manager Jamie Stremming.
Fourth graders from the two schools will have this special 500 day this coming Friday, March 24.