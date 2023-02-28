Local, state agencies discuss Tippecanoe County's annual child fatality review

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Members of state and local agencies gathered Tuesday morning for the annual child fatality review. One focus of the review was that a large percentage of child deaths in the county were attributed to positional asphyxiation.
Another focus was the threat of juvenile involvement in gang activity. Lafayette Police Sgt. Michael Zambon says even though offenders with documented ties to criminal organizations make up only three quarters of a percent of the county's population, they make up 22% of the top 100 offenders in the county.
Sgt. Zambon says there's evidence juveniles are getting involved in organized criminal activity.
"It's more prevalent because of social media," Sgt. Zambon said. "Kids have phones in their hands from the time they are very very young, and inundated with a lot of information. They have access to what's occurring across the nation."
Sgt. Zambon stresses this type of activity stretches across socioeconomic classes. He used an example of a juvenile from Palos Verdes, California who got involved with organized crime.
"Palos Verdes is a very rich community in California, and they had a juvenile from a very wealthy family that decided to join up with an organization out there and was caught up with a case," Sgt. Zambon said. "Doesn't matter if it's Lafayette to West Lafayette, or Lafayette to Palos Verdes, California."
While no juvenile deaths have been reported in the county due to gang activity, there's been an uptick in juvenile injuries due to violent crime.
Sgt. Zambon has a message for parents.
"We do have a tough job. We have to be involved in our kids' lives constantly because of the access to information they have with their phones," Sgt. Zambon said. "We need to be monitoring social media sites. We need to know who their friends are, who their friends' families are."
The review results also revealed that in the county, there were eight child fatalities in 2020, 18 in 2021 and nine in 2022.
In 2021 and 2022, respectively, 5 and 4 of those deaths were due to infant positional asphyxiations.
Elyse Madigan, a Tippecanoe County attorney who spoke at the review, said even though the situations presented Tuesday are worse case scenarios, they do happen. Madigan said parents need to act to prevent these tragedies.
"I think it's very common that we don't expect tragedy in our lives," Madigan said. "The main takeaway from the review is for parents to be aware of what their children are doing. Whether it's monitoring how your infant sleeps or your teenager's behavior and activity on social media."