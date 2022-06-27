Local reaction to Roe v. Wade decision is mixed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 hit the streets Monday and spoke to residents about how they felt when the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
As News 18 has previously reported, rallies on the pro-choice and pro-life side took place last week and over the weekend.
Planned Parenthood tells News 18 in a statement "The consequences of this devastating decision will fall largely on people who already face the greatest barriers to health care due to this country's legacy of racism and discrimination."
A member of the Tippecanoe County Right to Life told News 18 the group will be there to help women in a post-Roe America.
Some locals on both sides of the issue have one thing in common; they were surprised Roe v. Wade had been overturned at all.
"I was so excited, I couldn't believe it," Lafayette resident Sara Brown said. "After so much prayer, so many years, I really didn't think it would happen in my lifetime."
However, some differed in their trust in the legal and healthcare system.
"I'm just confident that our legal system as well as our medical system is able to consider [abortions] on a case-by-case basis," Tirzah Birk of Tippecanoe County said.
A Kokomo woman disagrees.
"I think majority of [people making decisions on abortion] are old men, so I don't really think they should be determining what we do with our body," Ali Hartley told News 18.
"It's just really upsetting," 18-year-old Sophie Wenrick of Lafayette said. "Especially at my age, to know that I'm going into the future and I don't have control of everything on my body ... [I'm] just kind of getting to that age to, like, make my own choices and whatnot. And I think it's just really hard knowing that I don't get to control everything."