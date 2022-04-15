Local officers complete CIT training

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new batch of law enforcement officers is now certified in Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training.
A graduation ceremony was held for the participants who completed 40 hours of training. The training teaches how to deal with various types of mental illnesses, de-escalate critical situations, and learn what mental health resources are available in the community.
The goal is to have safer solutions to crisis situations involving people with mental health conditions, and to keep them away from the criminal justice system. Purdue Police Chief John Cox said the program gives people who are struggling another option to seek proper care.
"This training will help our communities understand that we are doing everything that we can do to support every community member, no matter what. ... It is really valuable training when it comes to helping the officers, firefighters, and EMS, to understand what their patient, or citizen might be going through," Cox said.
CIT training was introduced to Tippecanoe County in 2004 by NAMI West Central Indiana. This year, the program has 25 new officers.