Local Kentucky flood drive now open to monetary donations

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Kentucky flood relief drive organized by a Frankfort resident is now accepting monetary donations.
Tiffany Fuel tells News 18 her cause needs funding in order to pay for gas to get certain items to the affected areas by semi trucks.
She is accepting donations via Venmo @Tiffany-Fuel, Paypal @Tiffuel216 and Chime at $Nansboyz2.
As News 18 has previously reported, Fuel is gathering donated supplies to help those left without homes after flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Items like tents, tarps, shovels, rakes, mold and mildew killer, hygeine products like diapers and contractor size garbage bags can be donated at the Frankfort City Building (also known as Old Stoney), the Frankfort Police Department and AAMCO on Commerce Drive in Lafayette.
"The area that we are [collecting donations for], you know, to a simple Joe off of the street, when they would see some of these people's homes they would be like 'Oh, that's a shack.' But, to the residents down there, that is their homes," Fuel said.
She has worked closely with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's office. Friday Aug. 26 Beshear signed a $213 million flood relief plan.
The bill reportedly focuses on repairing roads, bridges, water systems and help for cities, counties and schools in the region.
"The next six months are going to be crucial for the people of eastern Kentucky, but the rebuilding won't end there," Beshear said. "In fact, much of the rebuilding likely won't start until near the end of that period. We are still in a stabilization phase where we have got to ensure housing for especially the next six months."
An end date has yet to be set for the drive. News 18 will release any updates as they become available.