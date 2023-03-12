 Skip to main content
Local hair salon putting on 'Cut-A-Thon' fundraiser for Lafayette Pride

Fox Hair Studio welcomes everyone for their fundraiser happening today.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fox Hair Studio is having a new event tomorrow called the 'Cut-A-Thon'. This is a fundraiser event where all proceeds will go towards the non-profit Pride Lafayette.

From noon to 5 everyone is welcome to walk-in and get their hair done.

There are no appointments for the day meaning it will be a first come first serve basis.

All hair cuts will cost a minimum of $16. The full proceeds from each cut will go straight to help Pride Lafayette for their upcoming Summer events.

"Second chance prom is coming up. Which is more of an adult prom but they do allow kids as well, like people who didn't get to go to prom or truly be comfortable at prom." Says owner Colin Alford about what the proceeds will directly help, "Outfest is a big one and they have that downtown every year and that costs thousands of dollars to put on."

Those attending will have the opportunity to separately tip their stylist if they wish. All donations are welcome.

