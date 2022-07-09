Local group giving back to small businesses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local men are making strides to help local businesses.
The game of cornhole started out as just a past time for Vinny Bruce and his friends, until the idea to give back came into play.
Now, the group is called Lafayette Baggers, and its goal is to try and bring business to local bars an eateries.
They do this by creating space for patrons to play cornhole and raffle off prizes. Vinny said that it is a great way for people to network with their neighbors while shopping local.
"The importance of it is to meet people, to meet friends, work with old friends, meet new friends and bring business back to the businesses that are struggling in the January, June and July months," Bruce said. I owned a bar too so I know how it works so hopefully we do hopefully this could be a thing every year."
The group was at Sergeant Preston's earlier on Saturday. Vinny told News 18 that they'll be at other local bars and restaurants soon.
To find out more about this organization, click HERE.