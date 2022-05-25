Local government responds to pothole frustration in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — In a follow-up report regarding the frustration of potholes in Frankfort, News 18 spoke with the Mayor of Frankfort and the Street Department to better understand the situation.
"I would never believe that someone's had one out in front of their house for a month without it being taken care of," said Street Superintendent, Jason Forsythe.
As more and more citizens of Frankfort expressed their frustration with road conditions this week, the Street Department of Frankfort and the mayor of the town wanted to address their citizens.
"My department is probably out three times a week filling different potholes here in town," Forsythe said.
Many had been complaining about potholes in the area and one in particular, Michael Ricci, said that a pothole had been in front of his property long enough for a traffic cone to have faded. He claims that he tried to talk to the mayor, but she wasn't willing to ride around with him in his golf cart to see what he was talking about when he asked her on the spot.
After talking to the mayor, she told us that at the time, she was in a meeting and addressed him after. She said she couldn't ride with him at the time, but does take frequent rides around the neighborhood and is always willing to speak with her constituents about any issue they may have. When it comes to potholes, she said to report the exact location so she and her team can fix the issue.
"Anytime they want to come in and talk, they want to call me, they want to complain, I'm more than happy to talk to them," Mayor Sheets said.
According to Forsythe and Sheets, the Street Department drives around the town three times a week to look for potholes to fill that day, but if someone does report a specific pothole, then it becomes top priority. Mayor Sheets told News 18 that she and Forsyth work closely together.
"When I went out with him yesterday or went out to his office, there was one person had called in, and we don't just wait for people to do that, but if they do, they get top priority," she said.
Potholes are not the only issue that the Street Department handles, however.
"Our street department is very busy. They handle garbage pickup, they handle alleys, recycling, there's many things that our street department handles on a daily basis," Mayor Sheets said.
Forsythe reminds everyone on what to do if they notice a pothole in Frankfort.
"All they have to do is call 659-2912, let my girl know what's going on, and we'll get out there and get it taken care of," Forsythe said.
Mayor Sheets also wanted to underline the lag in street work in 2021 saying that the city did not "drop the ball" rather they were waiting on a grant that would double their funding for the streets so she decided to wait until she received it during one of the only two times they could apply for the grant. Once received, she said they got straight to work.