Local church giving away free winter clothing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
All items are free with sizes for any age or body type. Mount Hope Church began it's ministry From My Hands To Yours in 2018 as a way to aid those financially in a small room in the church. Pastor Tiffany Courtney says one little girl brought the idea to light.
" I used to be the children's pastor so I was teaching kids about compassion and one of the little girls named Abigail, her mom was working with her, so she began having a heart of helping the homeless so she began to start collecting some toiletry items," Courtney said.
The program quickly outgrew the room and now uses the whole church basement full of tables and racks filled with necessities. In this season's case, winter gear.
"Quickly you can see we are already almost out of space in this basement an so the goal is to build a facility," Courtney said.
During the cold months the shop grows even larger filled with coats, scarves, hats and gloves to protect people from the cold temperatures. Pastor Wayne Peercy says the ministry is a place for all those in need.
"We want the message to go out to not only the Monon neighborhood here, but throughout Greater Lafayette that we are a lighthouse," Peercy said. "A strong tower where you can come and receive help, hope and healing. And we're here for you."
Donations can be dropped off Mondays from 9-11 a.m.
The shop is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed next week for Thanksgiving.
December events are being prepared at the ministry and all donations are welcome to make sure everyone has a happy holidays.