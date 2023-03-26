Local Cartoonist presenting Lafayette History through art

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Famous Lafayette Cartoonist Dave Sattler has used his skills to put together cartoons all about Lafayette for the past decades.
The "Cartoon History" presentation coming next Thursday is set to highlight classic and important stories pertaining to the communities past. The Stories will include a variation of important and popular stories plus some of Sattler's personal favorites.
The event will be held at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association History Center in Downtown Lafayette.
At the end of the Program Sattler plans to show some of the cartoons he couldn't get printed in the past and give background as to why.
"I've lived in Lafayette all my life. I was born here and I've obviously been here for several generations. And I always wanted to be a cartoonist, always. I drew them as a young child," says Sattler.
All ages are welcome to come to the event this coming Thursday March 30th.
The presentation will last about an hour at night from 6 to 7.