Local Cartoonist presenting Lafayette History through art

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Cartoonist presenting Lafayette History through art

  • 0
Tippecanoe County History Center hosting history presentation on thursday.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Famous Lafayette Cartoonist Dave Sattler has used his skills to put together cartoons all about Lafayette for the past decades.

The "Cartoon History" presentation coming next Thursday is set to highlight classic and important stories pertaining to the communities past. The Stories will include a variation of important and popular stories plus some of Sattler's personal favorites.

The event will be held at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association History Center in Downtown Lafayette.

At the end of the Program Sattler plans to show some of the cartoons he couldn't get printed in the past and give background as to why.

"I've lived in Lafayette all my life. I was born here and I've obviously been here for several generations. And I always wanted to be a cartoonist, always. I drew them as a young child," says Sattler.

All ages are welcome to come to the event this coming Thursday March 30th.

The presentation will last about an hour at night from 6 to 7.

