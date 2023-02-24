 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local business impacts from basketball game this Saturday

  • 0
Business in West Lafayette preparing for a busy Saturday

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow is one of Purdue's biggest games of the year at Mackey Arena. IU Men's Basketball is making their way North to take on the Boilermakers for the second time this season.

West Lafayette businesses are getting ready for the large crowds that come along with it.

Many fans are attending the match this weekend with the game being sold out. Businesses around the area know it's going to be a busy time for their establishments.

 Hotels specifically are seeing large amounts of business. This because many people come from out of town and with it being a night game they're going to need a place to stay.

“It's always exciting to be part of that experience. Obviously for those types of events we sell out,” says Paul Horngren the Director of Sales at the West Lafayette Hilton Garden Inn.

Lot's of traffic will be going through Purdue this weekend with the game being sold out. For stores like the University Bookstore this is when they see their biggest crowds. They have locations at both the stadium and across from the Memorial Union.

“Weekend games are always generally really good for us with Basketball games especially when the weather is really nice,” says General Manager Jeff Sieber,” But IU and the circumstances definitely make it a bigger game and we're expecting a pretty big crowd on Saturday.”

The Boilermaker Hoosier match up starts at 7:30 tomorrow night where fans and the paint crew are ready for an exciting game.

