Local business impacts from basketball game this Saturday

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow is one of Purdue's biggest games of the year at Mackey Arena. IU Men's Basketball is making their way North to take on the Boilermakers for the second time this season.
West Lafayette businesses are getting ready for the large crowds that come along with it.
Many fans are attending the match this weekend with the game being sold out. Businesses around the area know it's going to be a busy time for their establishments.
Hotels specifically are seeing large amounts of business. This because many people come from out of town and with it being a night game they're going to need a place to stay.
“It's always exciting to be part of that experience. Obviously for those types of events we sell out,” says Paul Horngren the Director of Sales at the West Lafayette Hilton Garden Inn.
Lot's of traffic will be going through Purdue this weekend with the game being sold out. For stores like the University Bookstore this is when they see their biggest crowds. They have locations at both the stadium and across from the Memorial Union.
“Weekend games are always generally really good for us with Basketball games especially when the weather is really nice,” says General Manager Jeff Sieber,” But IU and the circumstances definitely make it a bigger game and we're expecting a pretty big crowd on Saturday.”
The Boilermaker Hoosier match up starts at 7:30 tomorrow night where fans and the paint crew are ready for an exciting game.