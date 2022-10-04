Local bar holding chili cookoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Indiana's oldest bar is holding its first chili cookoff soon and wants you to participate.
On October 9th at 5PM The Knickerbocker Saloon is asking you to bring the heat for a chance to win $500.
Other prizes include a Yeti cooler to best over all runner up as well as a Squire electric guitar, a Fireball mini fridge, and more!
There are five categories that contestants will be judged on: Best overall (first place and runner up), Spiciest/Hottest, Best alternative (vegetarian, vegan, white chicken chili, etc.), and People’s Choice.
There is a separate category for Best Bar/Restaurant chili which the winner will receive $100 cash, a plaque to hang on the wall, and of course bragging rights for the year.
There is a $20 entry fee which will go to sponsor local business owner, Paula Davis, in her upcoming body building competition.
Contestants are to bring one 5-6 qt crockpot of chili. Those who are not a whiz in the kitchen can come taste and cast their vote for People’s Choice for $5.
This will also include beer and liquor tastings, give away, and live music!
The deadline to register is October 5th.
The Chili Cookoff takes place at the Knickerbocker Saloon located at 113 N. 5th St Lafayette, IN on October 9th at 5 PM. This event is 21+ . Registration deadline to enter the competition is October 5th.
Tickets to taste will be sold up till the day of the event.
To register online or for more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-knickerbocker-chili-cook-off-tickets-421104554057
Marvin Bills with WLFI is among other community members on the judge panel.