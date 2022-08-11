Live United Putt-Putt returns

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way hosted it's Live United Putt-Putt event Thursday evening.
Family Fun Hole in One in Lafayette hosted the event.
The United Way miniature golf outing was a great way to spend time with friends and family while raising money to help out a neighbor. This was the first time in two years the event has taken place because of the pandemic.
The event helped raise money for multiple programs United Way has in the Greater Lafayette area. Tons of sponsors and families were out on the course today, which is what it's all about for United Way.
"This event, the community just stepped together," United Way Engagement Associate, Al Salazar said. "We have business owners, we have community leaders, and of course unions like the UAW United Steel Workers, and building true aids. They all step in to sponsor different organizations that we partner with, to bring in the boys and girls club, the big brothers and big sisters, and anybody else they think might need a good afternoon to have a good time with their family."
United way will also be hosting a full size golf event in late September.