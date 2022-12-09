Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year.
The Linden Depot Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with everything involving trains.
The museum boasts an impressive collection of railroad equipment and memorabilia, as well as a huge HO scale model railroad layout. Some of the exhibits include an old Nickel Plate caboose that can be climbed in, old steps from Chicago Union Station, an operational 1923 telephone, and a replica of one of the first steam locomotives built in the U.S.
The depot that holds the museum is 113 years old. President Gary Vierk says the depot was owned by two railroads.
"This is the last junction depot left in Indiana," Vierk said. "It served the Monon, north-south from Chicago to Louisville, and the Nickel Plate east-west from Toledo to St. Louis. This is the last junction depot, there's still junctions, but there's no buildings to go along with those junctions."
The tracks that once belonged to the Monon Railroad are now operated by CSX. The Nickel Plate Road tracks were abandoned and torn down.
Vierk says there's a lot to do this year for the holidays.
We put together what we call a "Midwest Railroad Fair." We resurrected the last big railroad fair that was held in Chicago that was held in 1948 and 49. ... We have all kinds of railroad related exhibitors here, we ran our train this year for the first time, we have our Christmas open house, (and) we have Depot Under The Stars," he said.
The Linden Depot Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
People can also get a Golden Spike Ornament with a $10 donation.