Lieutenant Gov. visits Shine On University

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Shine On University in Lafayette Saturday
Shine On University provides life-skills education for adults with special needs.
"We're a family here," Executive Director Roxanne Logan said. "It's not every job you can come to and get hugs when you first walk in the door." Logan was happy to welcome Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch for a visit.
"When I saw the parents who formed and started Shine On University and the staff members who do so much and give so much of their own time to allow these Hoosiers to have more meaningful lives, it not only reinforced what I learned a long, long time ago as a county commissioner, but it inspires me and makes me optimistic about the future," Lieutenant Governor Crouch said.
A concern the Shine On staff brought to Crouch's attention was the need for funding.
"One of the things that we are looking at as a state and at the legislature, that I will continue to champion for, is that we increase our Medicaid reimbursement rates so that we can encourage behavioral and physical health professionals to be able to provide the services to those that need them," Crouch told News 18.
Another concern brought to the Lieutenant Governor's attention was the Home and Community Based Services Settings Rule. A federal rule meant to give autonomy and choices to those with disabilities.
"It becomes a little sticky trying to figure out, as a staff, how much guidance can we give them and still maintain their independence while making sure that they're safe," Logan said.
"I'll do some research and talk to our partners at the state level and see if we can give some clarification to them, so that they can feel like they're helping those individuals and that those individuals feel like they have the freedom to make their own choices," Crouch said.
On Thursday Crouch testified in favor of Senate Bill 1, which would give more funding to mental health services.
"To have a population that is intellectually and developmentally challenged not being able to get those mental health services that the rest of us get to have is really an injustice," Crouch said.
Logan said she and her staff now have someone to reach out to with issues and concerns after the Lieutenant Governor's visit.
Crouch, who is also running for Governor, said she hopes to be a resource for Shine On University.