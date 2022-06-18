LCC Knights take on Tecumseh in baseball State Finals

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday saw the Class 1A state finals for high school.
Lafayette Central Catholic Knights were taking on Tecumseh for the last game of the 2022 season.
This will be the 10th time that the program has gone to state.
The last time CC won a state championship in baseball was in 2013.
But, it seems that the Knights would be able to claim victory today.
Both teams put up a great fight and the game was close all around. But, our Knights are now your newest state champion for Class 1A.
Final score Knights win 4-to-1. This is the second state champion won this year by Central Catholic, the first being Volleyball.