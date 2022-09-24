Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette.
Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances.
The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz, said it is important for Latino community members to celebrate their authentic selves.
The event has been coming to the community since the early 2000s. This year children's' activities like a soccer workshop were brought back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
"We're really hoping that folks can learn about us," Maldonado-Ruiz said. "So, just by interacting with folks, by looking at or artisanal crafts, by tasting our food, by watching the music, listening to the music. It's just really a learning opportunity for folks."
The Latino Center also presented scholarships to students at the festival.