Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH SUNRISE...

Areas of fog have developed across North Central Indiana and the
Wabash River Valley early this morning. Fog may become dense at
times reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. Fog is
expected to dissipate with improving visibility after sunrise.

Lane closures happening on Purdue campus

  • Updated
Lane closure on Purdue campus

A new housing development on Purdue campus calls for traffic adjustments in the area. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new housing development on Purdue campus calls for traffic adjustments in the area. 

The development began yesterday morning on the corner of Fowler Avenue and Vine Street. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. 


Due to the active construction site, there will be lane closures in between Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street. 

Project Manager of West Lafaytette, Chris Gmyrek, told News 18 that traffic should continually flow through the duration of the construction. Fowler Avenue and Wiggins Street are the two lane roads that will be closing one lane during the project. 

