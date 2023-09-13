Lane closures happening on Purdue campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new housing development on Purdue campus calls for traffic adjustments in the area.
The development began yesterday morning on the corner of Fowler Avenue and Vine Street. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.
Due to the active construction site, there will be lane closures in between Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street.
Project Manager of West Lafaytette, Chris Gmyrek, told News 18 that traffic should continually flow through the duration of the construction. Fowler Avenue and Wiggins Street are the two lane roads that will be closing one lane during the project.