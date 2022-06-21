Lafayette YWCA hosts 48th annual Salute to Women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The Lafayette YWCA honored a group of women making an impact in the community at their annual Salute to Women on Tuesday.
The event was packed with donors, sponsors and those who are really passionate about serving the Greater Lafayette community. The 48th annual Salute to Women drew a diverse crowd with one thing in common: supporting this year's honorees.
Salute to Women began in 1974 after realizing that the local community lacked an environment of support for women and that many women were not being recognized for their achievements.
According to Honoree Relations Director Erika Steuterman, The purpose of the event is to celebrate and recognize these honorees, who work hard to make the Greater Lafayette area a better place.
"This event is one of the premiere events in Greater Lafayette," said Steuterman. "The mission of the YWCA is, to eliminate racism and empower women. The event that we are having tonight just reflects those missions that the Y holds so dear to its heart."
The honorees are part of a group of women with different backgrounds, but all put the community first. Whether it's with crisis response for the West Lafayette Police Department or enriching education at the Latino Cultural Center at Purdue, all of these women are dedicated to serving the community and striving for equality.
"We are recognizing 11 women who are in philanthropy and health care and education. You name it," Steuterman said. "These women are doing extraordinary things for our community and I think that bringing everyone from the community together to witness it, affirm these women and bring young ladies is great."
YWCA of Greater Lafayette CEO, Lindsey Mickler, quoted Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski at the event saying "the journey to equality is not over."