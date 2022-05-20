Lafayette wins Tree City of the World Award

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette has been recognized for something worth celebrating.
They have just received the Tree City of the World Award. This award recognizes cities and towns internationally that are committed to keeping their trees sustainably managed, properly maintained and celebrated.
The City of Lafayette has been named a Tree City of the World by maintaining trees on public properties, removing any trees that are problems and planting as many new trees as they can. This recognition is definitely a big deal for the community.
This award is actually Tree City of the World, so it's a bit of a step up from Tree City USA. One of the exciting things about this Tree City of the World program is that we are one of only three cities in Indiana, and one of only 138 throughout the world that have attained this recognition so far," City of Lafayette urban forester, Tim Detzner.
Detzner wants people to be excited about this recognition and get involved in maintaining and building Lafayette's urban forest.