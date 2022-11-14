Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station opens for the first time this season.
The LUM main office will act as the warming station every night of the week from November until mid-April. People needing a warm place to stay can sleep on one of the 20 mats that will be laid in the lobby.
Anyone can use the facility, even those who are not allowed in LUM's overnight shelter for any reason.
The warming station is open from midnight until 7:00 a.m.
Anyone who wants to help can volunteer to stay overnight with the people using the warming station, but that's not the only way to get involved.
"There are definitely things people can do to help provide," Tillett said. "We will provide people a small sack meal on their way out the door to help them through the day. So people providing those meals (would help)."
Executive Director Wes Tillett said the Ministry's winter warming station could save lives as temperatures drop this winter.
"I mean we've, even recently, found somebody (who had died) locally that was in a tent of their own choosing," Tillett said. "We don't know the exact cause of death. But, likely they had frozen to death in the winter weather. So, it's not hyperbole. I'm not speaking just dramatically, this is a real thing."
With the 20 extra mats at the warming station, that brings LUM's total overnight capacity up to 68 people.