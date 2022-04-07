Lafayette Urban Ministry reflects on 50 years of community service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette Urban Ministry is celebrating 50 years of serving some of the most vulnerable people in Greater Lafayette. For those who know the organization best, it has been five decades of bending the arc toward justice.
The organization is well known in the community for its homeless shelter, along with LUM camp and Jubilee Christmas. It also offers programs like financial planning assistance and an immigration clinic.
LUM has played a significant role in public policy as well, helping pass laws for free textbooks for low-income public school children and implementing the federal free school breakfast program across the entire State of Indiana.
LUM executive director Wes Tillett says the nonprofit has had a sizable impact in Tippecanoe County and beyond, but putting into words what that impact has been is not easy.
“It’s difficult to measure,” Tillett said. “How do you measure the kind of positive impact you have on somebody else’s life? I know for a fact tens of thousands of people have been aided through the work of Lafayette Urban Ministry.”
Joe Micon served as LUM’s executive director for 30 years and was active with the organization for another 10 years prior to taking that position. He says the organization’s foundation has been key to remaining a staple in Greater Lafayette.
“Lafayette Urban Ministry has always been faith-based,” Micon said. “Our mission grows from not only the New Testament call to do charity but also the Old Testament call to do justice.”
Many of Micon’s fondest memories with LUM relate to the nonprofit’s work with children. He says there have been countless success stories of kids who went through LUM’s programs. From a former Purdue football star and NFL player to an accountant who now helps LUM with its annual audits, Micon says LUM has touched the lives of so many youth.
“We had another individual from LUM camp who became so accomplished in percussion that he served on the President’s Old Guard,” Micon said. “I remember watching him march in the inaugural parade.”
It’s those stories that Micon’s successor hopes will continue to endure and become more frequent as LUM embarks on the next 50 years.
“I hope LUM continues to honor human dignity,” Tillett said. “We see the beauty and value of every human life. We do what we need to do to meet the needs of that life.”
The 50th anniversary celebration for LUM is tomorrow, April 8, at the Long Center in Downtown Lafayette. A social hour begins at 6 p.m., with the formal ceremony starting at 7. Tickets to attend are $50. The proceeds go toward LUM’s Samaritan Fund, which primarily provides rental and utility assistance to individuals in the community.