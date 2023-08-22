 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Lafayette Urban Ministry Helps the Homeless Avoid Extreme Heat

Lafayette Urban Ministry Cooling Station

Lafayette Urban Ministry's cooling station is located at 420 N. Fourth Street, Lafayette, IN.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Urban Ministry is committed to serving others during this dangerous heat wave.

During this time of inclement weather, the organization is offering a cooling station for the homeless and people in need. 

Executive Director, Wes Tillett, says it's important to take care of ourselves and others at this time:

"In extreme events like this, we need to take care of ourselves and the people we love and make sure that we're staying healthy. So, I just, if anybody has any hesitation to use our services, I'd say don't. You're welcome here and we love you and respect you and want to be a help if we can."

LUM's Cooling Station is open to any and everyone who needs a break from the heat. The area is also a place for people to hydrate and grab lunch.

The cooling station is located at 420 N. Fourth Street and is open during the building's office hours which are Monday through Friday from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm.

