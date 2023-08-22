Lafayette Urban Ministry Helps the Homeless Avoid Extreme Heat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Urban Ministry is committed to serving others during this dangerous heat wave.
During this time of inclement weather, the organization is offering a cooling station for the homeless and people in need.
Executive Director, Wes Tillett, says it's important to take care of ourselves and others at this time:
"In extreme events like this, we need to take care of ourselves and the people we love and make sure that we're staying healthy. So, I just, if anybody has any hesitation to use our services, I'd say don't. You're welcome here and we love you and respect you and want to be a help if we can."
LUM's Cooling Station is open to any and everyone who needs a break from the heat. The area is also a place for people to hydrate and grab lunch.
The cooling station is located at 420 N. Fourth Street and is open during the building's office hours which are Monday through Friday from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm.