Lafayette Transitional Housing receiving aid from US Housing Department

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Transitional Housing Center enters a new era as they partner with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through this partnership they hope to help even more people in the region.
Tomorrow they have a big announcement that will change the community as a whole.
LTHC views this as an opportunity to branch out and help other nearby counties while refining their care in Lafayette. This includes White, Benton, Montgomery, Clinton, Carroll and other regional counties as homeless shelters and housing aid is less frequent in these areas.
"We were unable to help those people in those counties stay in that county," LTHC President and CEO Jennifer Layton says, "So what has been happening in the past was if someone were perhaps in White County maybe in Monticello and they were experiencing a major housing challenge or homelessness they would have to come to Tippecanoe County to get their needs met."
Tomorrow you can attend the official event with HUD at 2 in the afternoon at the shelter located at North 12th street.
Everyone is welcome to join as a community chat will accompany the big announcement.