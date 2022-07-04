Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river.
The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
However, there will will still be plenty of space to watch the fireworks light up the sky.
"So the launch site is off of Canal Road on our waterworks treatment plant property," Cindy Murray said. "Folks were able to get larger shells so they will go up just as high and they will be going over the river."
Murray also told News 18 that this alternate location might be next year's location as well.
That will depend on construction.