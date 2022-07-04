 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

Stars and Stripes fireworks location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river.

The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.

However, there will will still be plenty of space to watch the fireworks light up the sky.

"So the launch site is off of Canal Road on our waterworks treatment plant property," Cindy Murray said. "Folks were able to get larger shells so they will go up just as high and they will be going over the river."

Murray also told News 18 that this alternate location might be next year's location as well.

That will depend on construction.

