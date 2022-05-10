Lafayette Renew's summer projects won't close roads

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Renew Superintendent Brad Talley said their plans for the summer do not include any road closures, just possible lane closures.
"(We) typically have two to three projects going on every year," Talley said. "It's a product of upkeeping an older collection system. We have sewers in the ground that are over 100 years old."
The Ortman Lane Drainage project is one of several projects Lafayette Renew will be moving forward with this summer.
Ortman Lane from Coventry Lane to Golden Lane will be worked on starting July 1 and will be finished by the end of September, hopefully stopping water from collecting on the side ditches on that road.
TDH Contractors won the bid for this project, although their bid was over the initial estimate.
It was supposed to cost over $137,000 but now is estimated at nearly $250,000.
"As an industry as a whole we're seeing increased costs right now," Talley told News 18. "And I think a lot of it is to do with the supply chain and different materials. It's a little bit more difficult, a little more expensive to obtain."
The Indiana Department of Transportation has also requested a force main along I-65 under Eisenhower Road to be moved out of the INDOT right of way to make room for possible future interstate expansions.
That project will cost $255,000.
Lafayette Renew will also continue rehabilitating sewers by putting a lining inside that hardens to help with stability, something they do every other year.
"Lafayette's been around a long time, we've got some very old sewers around," Talley said. "We go in and try to rehabilitate these rather than dig up and replace ... This technology will last for at least fifty years. So, once this technology is in the sewer you could actually take the host pipe away and the sewer would maintain its integrity."