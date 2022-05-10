 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette Renew's summer projects won't close roads

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Renew Superintendent Brad Talley said their plans for the summer do not include any road closures, just possible lane closures.

"(We) typically have two to three projects going on every year," Talley said. "It's a product of upkeeping an older collection system. We have sewers in the ground that are over 100 years old."

The Ortman Lane Drainage project is one of several projects Lafayette Renew will be moving forward with this summer.

Ortman Lane from Coventry Lane to Golden Lane will be worked on starting July 1 and will be finished by the end of September, hopefully stopping water from collecting on the side ditches on that road.

Lafayette Renew Sign

Lafayette Renew will be rehabilitating sewers this summer.

TDH Contractors won the bid for this project, although their bid was over the initial estimate.

It was supposed to cost over $137,000 but now is estimated at nearly $250,000.

"As an industry as a whole we're seeing increased costs right now," Talley told News 18. "And I think a lot of it is to do with the supply chain and different materials. It's a little bit more difficult, a little more expensive to obtain."

The Indiana Department of Transportation has also requested a force main along I-65 under Eisenhower Road to be moved out of the INDOT right of way to make room for possible future interstate expansions.

That project will cost $255,000.

Lafayette Renew will also continue rehabilitating sewers by putting a lining inside that hardens to help with stability, something they do every other year.

"Lafayette's been around a long time, we've got some very old sewers around," Talley said. "We go in and try to rehabilitate these rather than dig up and replace ... This technology will last for at least fifty years. So, once this technology is in the sewer you could actually take the host pipe away and the sewer would maintain its integrity."

