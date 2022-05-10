Lafayette Renew's summer projects won't close roads

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&