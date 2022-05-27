Lafayette pools open for the holiday weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The holiday weekend is here, and the heat is on the way, too. Lafayette pools, including Tropicanoe Cove in Columbian Park, are opening their doors starting on Saturday.
Tropicanoe Cove may not look too busy now, but it will be a different story on Saturday. They are opening their doors for the first time this season to welcome back the community and get excited for summer.
"Part of next week looks to be hot, sunny, and humid, which is great pool weather. So we think we're going to get off to a really good start, and we're really excited," said Jon Miner, the Director of Operations for Lafayette Parks and Recreation. "We've worked really hard to get to this point with all the challenges. The pandemic has just brought on just in terms of staffing and getting ready. We're really excited to get to this point and get the gates open tomorrow."
All of the rides including the slides and the lazy river are ready to go for Saturday, but there are some new features this season as well. You can now mobile order from the concession stand and pick up your food when it's ready. This is to make the guests' experience more relaxed and enjoyable.
You can order right from your phone right from your deck chair from our menu, and then get a text message when that order is ready. So that way, you don't have to spend 10 or 15 minutes in line at the concession stand at the waterpark, and then maybe spend another 10 minutes waiting for that food to be prepared. You can order the food, you can get a text message and come right to the window and not miss any time swimming," Miner said.
Miner also stressed the importance of safety. He said parents should look out for their kids and be mindful of their swimming abilities, and also establish what rides they can and cannot use on their own. As always, people should re-apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.
The park will be open this Monday on Memorial Day, and it will continue to be open everyday throughout the season. Also, the park is pretty well staffed, but always looking for certified lifeguards.
If you are interested in working, you can fill out an application on Lafayette Parks and Recreation's website.