Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Lafayette Police Making Community Impact

Lafayette Police Making Community Impact

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—  Lafayette Police were out Thursday night on a mission for community engagement.

Officers Daniel Anthrop and Taylor Turner were handing out frisbees and footballs to the kids playing outside at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette.

That's when they realized one of the kids' bikes had brakes that didn't work, and they wanted to do something about it.

"We told him that we would try to fix his bike," Anthrop said. "But, we're not the handiest and we didn't have the tools for it. So then it was actually his (Turner's) idea to go and get him a bike. And he went to Walmart and said 'Hey' he asked me 'You want to split this?' and I said sure."

The two officers were able to see the impact of their work right away.

"I think one takeaway that I took from it was his mom," Turner said. "When she saw what we did, she immediately said, 'You don't need two bikes. This bike over here, we're going to fix it up and we're going to give it to a kid who is less fortunate than you, a kid that doesn't have a bike.'"

According to Officer Anthrop, people become police officers to help others and make a positive impact in the community. So while protecting the community is a big part of the job, stuff like is is also very important.

"I think the biggest thing is that this stuff happens every night, every day, all across America," Anthrop said. "You know recognition is great and we appreciate that, but that's definitely not the reason we're doing it. The reason why we do that is to make that positive impact."

Officer Anthrop added that he hopes that this one action will lead to more positive outcomes, like someone else getting that kid's old bike once its fixed up.

